Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.49.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $189.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.60 and its 200-day moving average is $181.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

