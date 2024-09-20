Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,926,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 65,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Finally, Summa Corp. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $189.87 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.88.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.49.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

