Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.1% of MWA Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after buying an additional 289,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after acquiring an additional 295,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.49.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.8 %

AMZN stock opened at $189.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.