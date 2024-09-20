Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ambac Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ambac Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ambac Financial Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMBC. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $529.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.24. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. Quarry LP grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 830.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,149,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 25,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 395.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 84,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 397.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 345,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 276,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Trick acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $39,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stephen Michael Ksenak bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 116,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,699. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Trick purchased 3,700 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $39,812.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,442.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 34,800 shares of company stock worth $377,016 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.