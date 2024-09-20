Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Ambarella worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,379 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $65,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $23,495,000. SWS Partners increased its stake in Ambarella by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 79,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 16,049 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In other news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $114,522.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $114,522.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $79,774.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,500,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,210. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of AMBA opened at $55.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.63. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.54.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

