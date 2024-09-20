American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 11,299 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $19,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 4.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 5.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 1.9% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEDP. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Shares of MEDP opened at $369.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.21 and a 52 week high of $459.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $379.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.28.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

