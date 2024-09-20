American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) by 1,127.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942,295 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 3.32% of TXO Partners worth $20,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,346,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the fourth quarter worth $2,685,000. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in TXO Partners by 37.7% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 493,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 135,029 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TXO Partners by 43.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 70,918 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other TXO Partners news, CEO Bob R. Simpson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Keith A. Hutton purchased 878,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $17,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,004,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bob R. Simpson acquired 100,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

Shares of TXO opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.05. TXO Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. Equities research analysts predict that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.97%.

TXO Partners Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

