American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,908 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $19,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 53,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 5.5% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ING opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.52.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8143 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 28.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

