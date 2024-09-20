American Century Companies Inc. Buys 154,339 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,339 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $23,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

GNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $18.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.92, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $23.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 2,266.67%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

