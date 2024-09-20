American Century Companies Inc. Buys 30,688 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Lamar Advertising worth $19,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $131.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.31. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $132.35.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.99%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

