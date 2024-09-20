American Century Companies Inc. Buys 96,095 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,095 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $22,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,714,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,553,000 after acquiring an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 256,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,263,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 0.6 %

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $941.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.00 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanex Building Products

About Quanex Building Products

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.