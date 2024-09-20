American Century Companies Inc. Has $20.44 Million Holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890,470 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $20,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Select Water Solutions by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Select Water Solutions by 55.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the second quarter worth $34,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Water Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

WTTR opened at $11.33 on Friday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.25 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities raised Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

