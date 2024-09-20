American Century Companies Inc. Has $20.48 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.15% of CF Industries worth $20,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 401.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,729,000 after buying an additional 2,912,942 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in CF Industries by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,920,000 after acquiring an additional 835,557 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CF Industries by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,779,000 after acquiring an additional 414,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,145,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,133,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,558,000 after purchasing an additional 125,616 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Read Our Latest Report on CF

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.