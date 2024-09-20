American Century Companies Inc. Has $20.62 Million Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,641 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $20,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $196,358,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $78,562,000. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,478,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,035,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.38.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $453.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.01 and a 52-week high of $548.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

