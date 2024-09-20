American Century Companies Inc. Has $22.08 Million Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162,232 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.23% of Stantec worth $22,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $109,514,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,553,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 206,421 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 284,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 177,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Stantec by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 204,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Stantec Stock Performance

NYSE STN opened at $81.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.51. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 4.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

