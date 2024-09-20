American Century Companies Inc. Has $23.11 Million Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,673,201 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 384,892 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $23,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 89,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 451.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCF

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.