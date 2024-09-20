American Century Companies Inc. Has $23.17 Million Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 90,304 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of MKS Instruments worth $23,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKSI stock opened at $114.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.97. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $147.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $31,891.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,805.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $31,891.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,805.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,325 shares of company stock worth $276,435. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Further Reading

