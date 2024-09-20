American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 166,626 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $19,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,322,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908,536 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 191.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 33,040,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,968,000 after buying an additional 21,720,091 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 460.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,262,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539,737 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,644,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,564,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,856,000 after acquiring an additional 519,529 shares during the last quarter.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITUB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.05.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

NYSE ITUB opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.