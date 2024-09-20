American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 11,643 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $22,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $110,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,374 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,429,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,445,000 after purchasing an additional 740,048 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2,156.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 440,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,506,000 after buying an additional 420,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $99.46 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SWKS

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,068 shares of company stock worth $1,252,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.