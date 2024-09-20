American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,228,473 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,159,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228,473 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $21,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,265,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BKD. StockNews.com lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE BKD opened at $6.85 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $777.54 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 51.31% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

