American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 4,423 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,068 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.34% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $21,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $67,694,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 74,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 3.1 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $53.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.