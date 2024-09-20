American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,749 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 46,720 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.13% of Shinhan Financial Group worth $22,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

