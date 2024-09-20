American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 83,184 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $23,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.68.

United Airlines Price Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $56.17.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

