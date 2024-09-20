American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,563,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,353 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Interface were worth $22,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,430,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 1,041.8% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 228,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,275,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after acquiring an additional 165,536 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 336,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 122,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter worth $2,027,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $19.00 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.21 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Interface’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

TILE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $287,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,996.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $287,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,996.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,858 shares of company stock worth $2,091,604. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

