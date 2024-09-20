American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,201 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Heartland Financial USA worth $23,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Financial USA

In related news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $220,064.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HTLF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $58.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

