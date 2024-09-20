American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,869 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $20,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Camtek by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 90,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 67,067 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 41.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 27,707 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $10,704,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 383.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 18,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $140.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Northland Securities upgraded Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northland Capmk raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

