American Century Companies Inc. Sells 15,134 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,134 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of POSCO worth $19,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in POSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in POSCO by 25.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PKX stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average of $69.89.

About POSCO

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.91%. On average, analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.