American Century Companies Inc. Sells 18,706 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $23,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.00.

TopBuild Trading Up 5.5 %

TopBuild stock opened at $419.82 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $217.08 and a one year high of $495.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $405.80 and its 200 day moving average is $407.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.