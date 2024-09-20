American Century Companies Inc. Sells 33,763 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,763 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $22,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,215,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $69,320,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,086,000 after buying an additional 123,894 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,678,000 after acquiring an additional 107,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 798,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,101,000 after acquiring an additional 103,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MOH opened at $349.91 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.96 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

