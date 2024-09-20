American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 641,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 53,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 65,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $435,000.

FDG stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.05 million, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average of $85.05.

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

