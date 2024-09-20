American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,451 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $43,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 64,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000.

Shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average of $64.89.

The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of US large-cap value companies. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

