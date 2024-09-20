American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,772 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $46,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 393,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,561,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,587,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 56.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 15,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VALQ opened at $61.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.80.

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US companies that are selected and weighted based on value and income characteristics. VALQ was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

