American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AHR. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE AHR opened at $25.41 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Institutional Trading of American Healthcare REIT

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at $416,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $7,694,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $7,763,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,504,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Healthcare REIT

(Get Free Report

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.