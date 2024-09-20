American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHR. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.