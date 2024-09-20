American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHRGet Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.16, but opened at $25.90. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. American Healthcare REIT shares last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 561,788 shares.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AHR. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at $2,246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,260,000 after buying an additional 290,740 shares during the period. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

