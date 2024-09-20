American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Lifted by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.29.

American Tower Stock Down 1.5 %

AMT opened at $232.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.08 and its 200-day moving average is $202.24. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $243.56. The company has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

