AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Sees Large Volume Increase

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 429,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,111,275 shares.The stock last traded at $169.54 and had previously closed at $168.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.54 and its 200-day moving average is $171.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 490,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,861,000 after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AMETEK by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,941,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

