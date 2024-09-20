Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Dbs Bank

Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMGN. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $327.28.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $335.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 295.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 103,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,850,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

