Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Dbs Bank

Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus increased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $327.28.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $335.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $180.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.44 and a 200-day moving average of $305.22. Amgen has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 295.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 103,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

