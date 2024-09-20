Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:LEND) Shares Down 1.8%

Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:LEND – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.28. Approximately 4,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.
Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28.
