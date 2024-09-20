Analysts Issue Forecasts for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average is $63.76. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.97.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $697,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 671,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,567,275.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $697,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 671,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,567,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,268,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,258,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,007 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,790 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

