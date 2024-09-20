Analysts Set Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Price Target at C$123.87

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$123.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total transaction of C$6,473,511.98. Insiders have sold 90,305 shares of company stock valued at $9,690,094 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CP stock opened at C$117.85 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$94.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$112.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$112.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 5.2675539 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.38%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

