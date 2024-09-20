Analysts Set Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Target Price at $19.80

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.
Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 3.92.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 220.27% and a negative net margin of 102.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
