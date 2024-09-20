Analysts Set CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target at $38.80

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

CSX stock opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. CSX has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. CSX’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 2.7% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

