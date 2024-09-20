Analysts Set Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Target Price at $58.33

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Evergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Evergy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EVRG

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Evergy news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,004,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,417,000 after acquiring an additional 48,194 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $62.24.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.