Analysts Set Expectations for Coya Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:COYA)

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coya Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Coya Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

COYA has been the subject of several other reports. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

NASDAQ:COYA opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.58. Coya Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 496,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 750,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,274,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 805,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

