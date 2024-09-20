Analysts Set Expectations for Greif, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Greif in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Greif’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Greif alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GEF. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Greif in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Greif from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Greif Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Greif stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Greif has a twelve month low of $55.95 and a twelve month high of $71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Greif by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,972,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

About Greif

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.