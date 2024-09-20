Analysts Set GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) PT at C$42.25

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

Shares of GDI stock opened at C$34.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.49. The firm has a market cap of C$510.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.03. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$30.77 and a 1 year high of C$41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.75.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.11). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of C$639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$648.70 million. Analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.3007299 earnings per share for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

(Get Free Report

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.