Analysts Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target at $15.80

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NVAX opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.04. Novavax has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novavax will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 26.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Novavax by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Novavax by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Novavax by 500.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Novavax by 12.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

