Analysts Set Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) PT at $36.00

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBK opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.99. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $164.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,023,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,454,000 after buying an additional 102,159 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $20,935,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 398,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 65,266 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,814,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,050,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

